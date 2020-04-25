Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 76,386 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1,733.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,792 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,386 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,663,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,778. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.