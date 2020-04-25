Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 90,898 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,417.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,898 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital World Investors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. 72,674,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,053,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

