Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

PTMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 76,768 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

