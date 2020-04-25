Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3,891.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,388 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. 10,677,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,570,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

