Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2,564.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,029 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. 4,056,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,618. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,809 shares of company stock worth $3,931,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.