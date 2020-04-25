Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $26,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total transaction of $583,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,871,343.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $305.79. 685,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,042. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 237.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.59. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $197.86 and a one year high of $315.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

