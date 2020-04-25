Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 17,952 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.35. 1,145,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.98. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

