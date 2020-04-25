Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,447 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2,393.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $920,496,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,362.77. The stock had a trading volume of 334,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,267. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,376.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,797.15.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

