Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 313.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879,786 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.10% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 598,199 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,530,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 257,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,213. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

