Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1,468.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,394 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of HP by 1,803.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 67,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 63,622 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 49.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 231,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $77,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. 11,254,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,617,262. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

