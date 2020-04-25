Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 809.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,204 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,958,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 492.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,800 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 618,457 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

