Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 703.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.94. 1,906,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

