Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 165.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

