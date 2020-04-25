Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.23 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 36.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 126,291 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 233,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $52.50. 4,012,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

