Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.98 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $566.21. 837,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,046. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.18 and a 200-day moving average of $393.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,178. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

