Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 209,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 38.9% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 237.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,179. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.97. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

