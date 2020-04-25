Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $88.72 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 157.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Equinix worth $88,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $2,192,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total value of $697,904.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.21.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $685.10. 459,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $619.59 and a 200 day moving average of $590.36. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $698.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

