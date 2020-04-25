Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,304 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 6.78% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Shares of PTIN remained flat at $$23.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,105. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

