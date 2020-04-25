Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 3,052.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,625 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $21,838,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2,892.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 6,653,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.79.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

