Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 191,673 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,673 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $81,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Country Trust Bank raised its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,282. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

