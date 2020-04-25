Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,410 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1,966.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 600,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.