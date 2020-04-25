Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,790. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

