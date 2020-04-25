Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,760 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,224.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.59. 8,805,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,723,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

