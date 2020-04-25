Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,652.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,050 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,569,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,878. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

