Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,182 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $603,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $73.67. 4,191,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,297. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.