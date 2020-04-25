Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,257 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after buying an additional 3,103,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after buying an additional 1,989,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Bank of America dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,683,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,455,376. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

