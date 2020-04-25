Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PMBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. 18,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,361. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen purchased 7,264 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,211.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,378.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 9,092 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $45,005.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,455.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $244,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 243,864 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 998,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 136,563 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 409.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 356,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 286,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

