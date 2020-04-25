PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PACW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

PACW stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 1,148,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after acquiring an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 64,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after buying an additional 82,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,458,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

