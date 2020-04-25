Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

IMRA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,416. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix bought 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton purchased 312,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

