PCHAIN (PI) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $14,922.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Bibox. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.04463878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008974 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003259 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,007,583,271 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

