PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.74. PDC Energy shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 2,567,700 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 93.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 41,526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.