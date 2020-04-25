Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 10.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares were down 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99, approximately 3,122,447 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,444,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $290.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,370 shares of company stock valued at $100,878. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

