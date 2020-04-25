Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MANO stock remained flat at $GBX 425 ($5.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,840 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 349.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 410.62. Manolete Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 714 ($9.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $185.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.93.

In other Manolete Partners news, insider Stephen Baister bought 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £8,003.52 ($10,528.18).

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

