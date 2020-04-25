Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XPP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 4,170 ($54.85) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of XP Power to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
LON XPP traded down GBX 120 ($1.58) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,950 ($38.81). 17,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,450. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.59 million and a PE ratio of 28.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,837.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,971.90.
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.
