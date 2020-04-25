Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XPP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 4,170 ($54.85) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of XP Power to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

LON XPP traded down GBX 120 ($1.58) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,950 ($38.81). 17,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,450. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.59 million and a PE ratio of 28.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,837.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,971.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

