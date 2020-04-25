Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price target (down previously from GBX 1,445 ($19.01)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,350.73 ($17.77).

LON:CBG traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,043 ($13.72). 173,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,369.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

In related news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Insiders bought 885 shares of company stock worth $1,037,801 over the last ninety days.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

