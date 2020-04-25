Peercoin Reaches One Day Volume of $62,924.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $62,924.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002715 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Bitsane and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,550.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.76 or 0.03175435 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002196 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00559764 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,169,960 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bitsane, WEX, Tux Exchange, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

