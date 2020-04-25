PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

MVEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PeerStream to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut PeerStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus began coverage on PeerStream in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut PeerStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on PeerStream in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 1,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,590. PeerStream has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

