PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

POFCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $667.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

