Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Stock Price Down 100%

Petroshale Inc (CVE:PSH) shares dropped 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 48,344 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 255,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$639,692.00.

PSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Petroshale from C$0.35 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get Petroshale alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Petroshale Inc will post 0.1140741 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroshale Company Profile (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Petroshale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroshale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.