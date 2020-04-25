Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,580,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

