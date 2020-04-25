Pflug Koory LLC Buys 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,277,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,512,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

