Pflug Koory LLC Buys 632 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.98. 35,871,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,077,144. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

