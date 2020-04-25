Pflug Koory LLC Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 203,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 46.1% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 193,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. 4,502,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,323. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

