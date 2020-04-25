Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $134.95. 1,052,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.45. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.