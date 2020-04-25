Pflug Koory LLC Raises Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

3M stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. 2,218,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $198.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

