Pflug Koory LLC Sells 200 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $62.31. 6,097,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,657,624. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.