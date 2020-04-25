Pflug Koory LLC Sells 225 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.93. 5,534,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,761. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

