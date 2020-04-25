Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.