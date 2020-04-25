Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.08

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 106363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 48.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,834,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PJC)

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

