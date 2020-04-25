Piper Sandler Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TBK. Stephens raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of TBK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. 160,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $540.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

